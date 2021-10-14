Daniel Craig Reveals He Goes to Gay Venues to Avoid the ‘Aggressive D*ck Swinging in Hetero Bars’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daniel Craig is “sick” of the “aggressive dick swinging at hetero bars.”

While sitting down with Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, Craig revealed that he has been “going to gay bars” for as long as he can remember.

“One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often … because the aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of,” he told Bozzi, later sharing that he started frequenting gay bars “as a kid” to avoid getting “in a punch up.”

Craig, who has been married to Rachel Weisz for a decade, also revealed that he also used to go to gay bars to “meet girls.”

“Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay,” he said. “And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

Craig and Bozzi, who is married to director and co-chairman of the Creative Artist Agency Bryan Lourd, also addressed the time they were “caught” together at a gay bar in Venice Beach, California in 2010.

“We’re tactile, we love each other. We give each other hugs, it’s okay. We’re two fucking grown men,” Craig said. “For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing fucking wrong.”

In 2019, the No Time to Die star also confirmed to Stephen Colbert that he kisses all of his leading men, including Bond villain Rami Malek, who had previously said they had kissed after rehearsal.

“The thing is, it just breaks the ice,” Craig said.

Listen above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com