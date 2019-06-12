David Letterman used to enjoy having Donald Trump on his show, back when he was just the ‘boob of New York.’ He’s less fond of who the president has become, calling him a ‘soulless bastard.’

“[Trump] used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he’s just psychotic,” Letterman said in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast.

Letterman, who currently hosts the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, has had a relationship with Trump for more than thirty years. He’s hosted the president more than 30 times between his two now-defunct late night shows, NBC’s Late Night With David Letterman (1982-1993) and CBS’ The Late Show With David Letterman (1993-2015).

“I think he just liked being on TV. I had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he’s turned into, because then, he would laugh at himself,” said Letterman.

Letterman said he would love to talk to Trump to ask, “What the hell went wrong?”

“I would just like to say, ‘Don, it’s Dave. Remember me? I want to talk to the real Donald Trump.,'” said Letterman. “How do you get to be the guy he is now? Politics notwithstanding — let’s just say everything is great and he’s done a great job, but he still behaves the way he behaves — who behaves like that?!”

The pair seem to have had a love-hate relationship throughout the years.

When Letterman asked Trump in the 90s to give an example of something nice he had done for someone, Trump responded, “I married Marla, and now I’m giving her a huge settlement.” He offered Letterman Maples’ phone number, if he was interested.

In 2012, Trump had been railing against exporting jobs to China. During an interview with Trump, Letterman pulled out a tie and examined its tag. “Made in China,” it said, rendering Trump momentarily speechless.

When Trump had jumped on to the birther movement question Barack Obama‘s birthplace, Letterman called Trump a racist. When Trump boycotted the show over the accusation, Letterman apologized. In 2016, Letterman backtracked and said he was mistaken to say that Trump wasn’t a racist. He also guaranteed Trump would not become president that year. “If he is I’ll get you all a lovely gift from Tiffany’s.”

