The riots at the U.S. Capitol have inspired Demi Lovato to work on “special” new music to vent her frustration with what she calls an “assault on democracy.”

Like countless celebrities in the entertainment industry, Lovato took to social media to condemn the violent siege that took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“My heart is broken,” she began in an Instagram post. “It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are.”

The singer went on to call out those on social media asking about the status of her upcoming album. “For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.”

Lovato went on to reveal she’s “in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy,” along with the hashtag “#impeachtrumptonight.”

The pop star’s message also included a a screenshot from the official Black Lives Matter Twitter account, which questioned why the Trump supporters who raided the Capitol were treated with more leniency than those protesting police brutality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

This isn’t the first time Lovato has used her music to denounce President Donald Trump’s administration. Back in October, she released a track titled “Commander in Chief,” which she performed at the Billboard Music Award.

Lovato’s song questioned how Trump can sleep at night and accused the president of lining his pockets amid the pandemic while people are dying.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]