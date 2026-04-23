‘Negative 55 Points?!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Can’t Believe Trump’s Latest Polling Data

CNN data analyst Harry Enten presented some historically bad polling data for President Donald Trump, stating that Republican incumbents risk being “dragged down” by the negative sentiment in November’s midterm elections.

Enten appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Source, on the heels of several polls in recent weeks showing Trump’s net approval rating underwater. Moreover, the president has net negative approval numbers on the economy, which was once seen as one of his strongest issues.

“These are atrocious,” Enten told host Kaitlan Collins, as he stood near a screen showing Trump’s approval ratings on the economy at various times in his presidencies. “This trendline is atrocious. Trump’s net approval rating on the economy in term one at this point, look at this. Trump was above water at plus two points. It was a plus sign for him. This was one of his best issues. It was the reason he got elected to a second term back in 2024. Look at this. In January 2025, at the beginning of his second term, he was at plus six points. But down he goes! Look at this. He’s now at negative 32 points, his net approval rating on the economy. That is down – get this – nearly 40 points from where he was at the beginning of his second term. This is the worst rating in the average of polls that Donald Trump has ever had on such a key issue for him.”

Enten went on to note that Trump’s negative 32 net approval on the economy is worse than any other president over the past 50 years, including former Presidents Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter, whom Trump often maligns.

“That’s kind of unheard,” Collins said. “For this president, that is always kind of been his strength. I mean, he often talks about Jimmy Carter. I mean, his numbers are worse than his. The president always talks about how bad it was under Jimmy Carter. He talks about inflation under Biden, obviously. We all were aware of that. Negative 25 is what people were giving him then. And Trump’s is now negative 32.”

“Oh, it’s absolutely terrible,” Enten responded. “I don’t know if you’re seeing my eyes literally pop off the screen here, because these numbers are just downright atrocious. They’re the worst ever.”

He then turned to Trump’s net economic approval rating among independent voters:

You think that negative 32 is bad? How about this? How about Trump’s economic net approval rating among independents? Look at this trendline. Look at this trendline. Back in term number one at this point, he was breaking even, zero points. Not too great, but not too bad either. In January of 2025, he was at plus one point. Look at this independent number. I mean, I’m just, I don’t even know what the words are for it. Negative 55 points?! That’s a nearly 60-point drop. If these numbers hold the midterm elections wave adios, amigos. Kiss goodbye to that Republican majority in the House and maybe the Senate as well.

Watch above via CNN.

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