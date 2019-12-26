A Brazilian comedy group had their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro attacked on Christmas Eve, weeks after they released a film on Netflix depicting Jesus Christ as gay.

The group, Porta dos Fundos, released an statement on the attack on Twitter, stating a security officer had to put out a fire at their building after it was hit with molotov cocktails. No one was injured by the attack, but the group said the blaze “endangered several innocent lives” in the building and on the street.

“Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence and has made the security camera images available to the authorities and expects those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished,” the group tweeted, per a translation. “We will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail alongside freedom of speech.”

Variety reports that the group’s Netflix film, The First Temptation of Christ, has been a source of outrage and controversy in Brazil since its release on December 3rd. The special portrays Jesus returning home, where Mary and Joseph throw him a surprise birthday party — packed with innuendo suggesting that Orlando, the man Jesus brought home with him, is his boyfriend.

