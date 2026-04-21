Warren Asks Trump Fed Pick Point-Blank ‘Did Donald Trump Lose in 2020?’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) asked Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh point-blank, “Did Donald Trump lose in 2020?” during a hearing on Tuesday.

Warsh testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday at a confirmation hearing to succeed current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whose tenure ends in May.

The hearing quickly turned contentious, with Democrats questioning Warsh’s independence and GOP committee chairman Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) vowing to block the nomination unless the investigation into Powell is dropped.

During one exchange, Warren straight-up asked Warsh if Trump lost in 2020, and when the nominee side-stepped, she asked again:

WARREN: Independence takes courage. Let’s check out your independence and your courage. We’ll start easy. Mr. Warsh, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? WARSH: Um, we try to keep politics — if I’m confirmed — out of the Federal Reserve– WARREN: I’m just asking you a factual question. I need to know. I need to measure your independence and your courage. WARSH: Senator, I believe that this body certified that election many years ago. WARREN. That’s not the question I’m asking. I’m asking, did Donald Trump lose in 2020? WARSH: And I’m suggesting you, in 2020 — WARREN: I’m suggesting you can’t answer that! WARSH: — the Fed made a huge inflation problem, and you certified the election, keep monetary policy out of politics and keep politics out of monetary policy —

Warren went on to rip Warsh’s “quite adorable” response to one of her questions and slam him for lacking “courage”:

WARREN: So let me ask another about monetary policy. In our meeting, you said you’re independent because you’re, quote, “a tough guy.” Those were your words: “tough guy.” And you will be able to stand up to President Trump. So let’s try it again. Name one aspect of President Trump’s economic agenda with which you disagree. WARSH: Well, senator, the Federal Reserve in recent years has wandered outside of its remit, wandered into other areas — WARREN: I’m asking for something you disagree with Donald Trump on — WARSH: — that’s not something I’m prepared to do. If I’m confirmed, the Federal Reserve should stay in its lane. WARREN: Just one. Just one economic — just one little place where you disagree with Donald Trump. WARSH: Well, I do have a disagreement, actually, senator, with the president. I think even this morning he said that he thought I was out of central casting. Um, I think — central casting — I look older, grayer, and maybe show up here with a cigar of sorts. WARREN: Quite adorable. But, you know, we need a Fed chair who is independent. That’s the only way we preserve the independence of the Federal Reserve. WARSH: I agree. WARREN: If you can’t answer these questions, you don’t have the courage and you don’t have the independence. WARSH: I agree with you on independence, senator. WARREN: Hmm.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!