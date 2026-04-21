Billionaire Mark Cuban made it absolutely clear he won’t support another presidential run by former Vice President Kamala Harris, declaring that “those days are gone.”

Cuban discussed his stance on Harris and healthcare in an interview with Alex Burns, Politico’s senior executive editor, on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur has been a staunch supporter of reform in the healthcare industry and founded Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company in 2022, which sells pharmaceutical drugs at cost with a 15 percent markup and fixed $5 fee, plus $5 for shipping.

He has also backed the Break Up Big Medicine Act introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) in February. It aims to dismantle healthcare conglomerates to ultimately reduce costs and mitigate conflicts of interest.

Burns opted to quiz Cuban, who backed Harris during the 2024 election cycle, on his knowledge of Harris’s healthcare policies, asking Cuba, “What was her message on healthcare?”

Cuban was quick to respond that he no longer has any interest in the matter: “Don’t remember, don’t care, those days are gone. It doesn’t matter.”

As Burns pushed further, Cuban doubled down.

“I don’t care,” Cuban said. “There’s no reason to re-litigate that. It doesn’t matter. Right now, Republicans need better healthcare, cheaper healthcare. Democrats need better, cheaper.”

A survey by Yale Polling released this month found that members of the Democratic Party see Cuban as a more electable candidate in the 2028 presidential election than Harris.

Burns decided to rephrase his statement in a “forward-looking way.”

“Would you like to see her run for president again?” He asked.

Cuban was quick to reply with a “no.”

“Doesn’t matter,” he said as Burns pushed for his reasoning. “I don’t care at this point in time. Right now, we’ve got until 2028. I don’t care who the candidates are, I’m not trying to pick a candidate, I’m not trying to promote a candidate. I’m trying to change how f*cked up this healthcare industry is right now. That’s all I care about.”

Of whether it was time for “someone new” as a candidate, Cuban emphasized, “There’s time for a lot of new sh*t right now.”

He said he would vote for a Republican candidate depending on “what’s best for the country — I’m not an ideologue about parties. Get rid of both parties, I’m happier.”

Watch above via C-Span.

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