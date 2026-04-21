‘I Am Sorry for Misleading People’: Tucker Carlson Delivers Jaw-Dropping Mea Culpa for Endorsing Trump

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologized on Monday for campaigning for President Donald Trump, declaring that he would be “tormented” by the decision “for a long time” to come.

During an interview with his brother Buckley Carlson – a Republican Party operative who previously wrote speeches for Trump – Carlson expressed regret for having publicly supported the president, who has repeatedly attacked him in recent months.

“You wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him. I mean, we’re implicated in this, for sure,” said Carlson to his brother on The Tucker Carlson Show. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well I changed my mind,’ or like, ‘Oh this is bad, I’m out.’ It’s like in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”

“Yes,” Buckley replied.

The former Fox News host continued, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Carlson in recent months in response to his former ally becoming increasingly critical of the Trump administration – most notably its handling of the Epstein files and the president’s war against Iran.

This month, the president called Carlson “a Low IQ person,” “stupid,” and “highly overrated” in several Truth Social rants attacking him, as well as other former allies, including Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens.

Responding to Trump’s attacks this month, Carlson remarked, “I’ve always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves… He’s hemmed in by other forces. He can’t make his own decisions. It’s awful to watch.”

Carlson’s son Buckley Carlson – who shares the same name as his uncle – left his job as Vice President JD Vance’s deputy press secretary last week following Trump’s repeated attacks against his father.

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