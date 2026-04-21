Alex Jones Goes on Wild, Shirtless, On-Air Tirade After The Onion Reaches Deal to Buy InfoWars: ‘They’re Body Snatchers!’

Alex Jones on Monday appeared on InfoWars shirtless to rage about The Onion reportedly reaching an agreement to buy his company.

Hours earlier, The Onion announced it was one step closer to completing its planned purchase of InfoWars. The company went up for auction in 2024 due to Jones’s failure to pay the Sandy Hook families $1 billion in damages for spreading misinformation about the school shooting. The Onion won that auction, kicking off an 18-month legal battle that moved through multiple courts.

The Onion CEO Ben Collins has stated that he plans to make InfoWars a parody of itself. Comedian Tim Heidecker, from the comedic due Tim & Eric, will star as a parody of Jones.

In response to Monday’s news, Jones crashed the set of The War Room as host Harrison Smith was live on air. Seeing Jones, Smith joked that The Onion “has stolen the shirt off of Alex Jones’s back.” From there, Jones complained about the legal battle and vowed to take action against The Onion, saying:

They’re gonna misrepresent that they’re us to confuse people and quote, “Rip people off like Alex Jones did.” They’re gonna make money. The whole thing’s about defaming me. You can’t take something over and then act like you’re somebody, even if you say it’s a parody. You could do a parody of somebody, but not of you took something from them. I’ve already checked with lawyers, so they’re in deep shit. I’m already suing the Democrat Party law firms, already got civil rights lawsuits. Look, just because you’re wearing my shirt don’t mean you’re me, so let’s be 100% clear about that.

Shirtless Alex Jones Jumps in to Explain the TRUTH About the Deceivers at THE ONION: “They’re In Deep Sh*t… Just Because You’re Wearing My Shirt, Don’t Mean You’re Me!”@HarrisonHSmith 🔴WATCH LIVE NOW NOW NOW NOW!👇https://t.co/qwRESE12vh pic.twitter.com/BjaVKk7OQq — INFOWARS (@infowars) April 20, 2026

Jones then declared that “they need to be us to confuse people.”

“This is what the left do,” he continued. “They try to silence you, then they misrepresent who you are. They’re body snatchers! They’re skin walkers! They literally take your skin! This is gonna backfire big time, folks.”

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