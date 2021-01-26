Jimmy Fallon Breaks Into, Deep Cleans Steve Kornacki’s Office as a Thank You: ‘We’re in Khaki Country Now’

Jimmy Fallon — a notable “map daddy” fan — surprised Steve Kornacki on Monday by cleaning up his shockingly messy office as a thank you for his hard work this election season.

“We’re in khaki country now,” he said walking into MSNBC headquarters in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “This feels like I’m in, like, a horror video game or, like, a level of Five Nights at Freddy’s, where I’m gonna get jump scared and, like a teddy bear—an evil teddy bear—or a clown is gonna come out.”

Fallon hadn’t realized it yet, but he would find the true horror of the MSNBC floor in Kornacki’s “incredibly messy” office.

“No, no! Are you kidding me? Oh my gosh. What happened, Steve? Kornacki, what is going on?” said the Tonight Show host after opening the office door.

“These gloves aren’t even for Covid, just this office,” Fallon quipped before he got to work, later adding, “Look at all these ties. Who has pre-tied ties?”

The host then began to throw things around the room, chucking away full note pads “that look important” before sweeping all items on the reporter’s desk into a large trash bag.

“I’m literally making your room cleaner by throwing things,” Fallon said while investigating every inch of the room, which was decked with ties, jersey’s and other seemingly random items.

“American National Election Studies Data Sourcebook dated ’52 to ’78,” Jimmy read on the cover of one book. “This is a light read.”

When Kornacki finally walked into his squeaky clean office later that day, he couldn’t help but do a double take in the now completely unrecognizable room.

“Dear Steve, I thought 2020 was a dumpster fire, but then I saw your office,” Kornacki said, reading a note Fallon left on his desk. “Just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate you. Here’s to more fun in 2021. Jimmy Fallon, the Marie Kondo of late night. P.S. Learn how to tie your ties.”

“Thank you, this is long overdue. I appreciate it. It’ll probably last about a day or two, but it looks great right now,” he added after finishing the letter, suddenly realizing, “I feel like I had more stuff before.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

