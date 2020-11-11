MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki became an instant star amid the chaotic 2020 election — his impressive “Big Board” coverage even prompting hashtags like #TrackingKornacki, #ChartThrob, and #MapDaddy.

His stardom sparked the attention of several celebrities and even led to articles regarding his election diet, his sleep schedule — or lack thereof — and his GAP khakis.

One notable figure that recognized Kornacki’s map skills was Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted a screenshot of her phone background: A collage of Kornacki pictures.

Teigen also posted asking if Kornacki was “ok,” questioning what the numbers on his board even meant. Well, she finally got her answers, as the map expert himself responded to her tweets during an interview with NBC’s Savannah Sellers.

“Trump’s target was about 59 percent. That is what he needed to get,” Kornacki explained, deciphering his Big Board shorthand.

Sellers also informed him that he’s been referred to as Twitter’s boyfriend — one user posting that they’re “only here for Kornacki the Snacki,” to which he replied, “What does that even mean?”

Kornacki also revealed that he only felt tired after he finished his election coverage, admitting to sleeping for 15 and a half hours following MSNBC’s projection on Saturday.

Teigen is not the only celebrity that showed Kornacki some love throughout the election, several including Mark Hamill, Jimmy Fallon, Leslie Jones, and Charlie Day, also posted to social media to share their support.

Watch above, via NBC.

