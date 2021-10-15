Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump for Telling Republicans Not to Vote: ‘Did Nancy Pelosi Write This for Him?’

Jimmy Kimmel could not keep it together after reading a recent email Donald Trump sent to his subscribers, in which he declared that “Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24.”

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday statement to subscribers. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

Kimmel’s crowd quickly began to cheer once the host read the statement out loud — which is likely the opposite reaction Trump was hoping to elicit.

““I know, I’m confused also. It’s like, did Nancy Pelosi write this for him?” Kimmel cracked on Thursday night, after telling viewers, “The angry orange baby is throwing another fit over the election he can’t admit he lost.”

The host noted that Trump is essentially telling his voters to sit out of the next elections, adding, “And, of course, this brings up the age-old question: How do you solve a problem you made up?”

Kimmel later pointed to another email Trump sent his subscribers, which labels Dr. Anthony Fauci as a Grinch who is trying to “cancel Christmas.”

The host went on to mock Fox News hosts, such as Laura Ingraham, for pushing the claim that Democrats are trying to steal Christmas.

Watch above, via ABC.

