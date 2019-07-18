President Donald Trump’s own administration may not be able to control him, but Kim Kardashian West sure can. Kardashian reportedly reached out to the Trump Administration to request help to free American rapper A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden and the Trump team is stepping in, according to TMZ.

A$AP Rocky has been behind bars in Sweden for two weeks now as prosecutors decide if he should be charged with aggravated assault.

The rapper was arrested July 2 after voluntarily going to the police for questioning about a street fight he was involved in. He is now being held in solitary confinement.

As soon as Kim and Kanye West heard about A$AP Rocky’s predicament, Kanye urged Kardashian to talk to Jared Kushner, with whom she is friendly on account of her previous work with the White House to have other incarcerated persons freed.

Sources told TMZ Kardashian filled Kushner in on ASAP Rocky’s situation, and he went directly to the president. Trump told Kushner he believed ASAP Rocky was being held unfairly and wanted to help. The White House hasn’t commented on the situation, but sources said Trump believes something is amiss in the case.

A State Department spokesperson said that the department is aware of the case and Secretary Mike Pompeo has been briefed. The department sent an official to Sweden who is due to arrive Thursday, according to Politico.

Swedish authorities have to decide by tomorrow whether they will press charges or release him.

Some in the Congressional Black Caucus don’t think Pompeo is doing enough. Rep. Andre Carson, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and Rep. Adriano Espaillat, held a protest on the Capitol steps Wednesday. Rep. Espaillat, who represents ASAP Rocky’s Harlem neighborhood, said Sweden will emerge from the situation with a black eye and he believes race is definitely a factor in his detainment.

