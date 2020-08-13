Matthew McConaughey isn’t currently planning to run for governor of Texas, despite a National Enquirer report claiming the actor is actively pursuing the position. Friends of the star tell Mediaite “while he would be great in the role, right now it’s just speculation.” The Enquirer, however, would have its readers believe that McConaughey is officially quitting Hollywood for a career in politics. That’s simply not the case.

An unknown source tells the Enquirer, “His world has been rocked by the pandemic and civil unrest in America, and it’s triggered a desire in him to leap into action.” This might be true, but McConaughey doesn’t need to take office to lend a helping hand in his home state of Texas, where he currently lives with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three kids. After all, the Texas gubernatorial election doesn’t take place until November 2022. How exactly would running for office more than two years from now be a “leap into action”? Instead, the actor has done his part to combat the coronavirus pandemic by personally delivering 110,000 face masks, donated by Lincoln, to hospitals in rural Texas.

In June, shortly after George Floyd’s murder and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, McConaughey joined former Texas Longhorn Emmanuel Acho for his new YouTube series, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. The actor discussed racial injustice in America and expressed his goal to help “constructively turn a page in history through some righteous and justifiable change.” He further asked, “How can I do better as a white man?”

Matthew @McConaughey sits down to have an Uncomfortable Conversation with a Black Man. Enjoy & share https://t.co/1axueAFIyu — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 10, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic and police brutality are two pressing issues currently plaguing the nation. McConaughey taking office in two-plus years won’t do much good right now. The Enquirer’s reasoning behind the actor’s supposed motivation to run for governor doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. Instead, McConaughey is taking action as a civilian to help his local community combat the pandemic. He’s also using his celebrity status to promote national awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Enquirer’s story continues to fall apart when the tabloid’s unknown source maintains that McConaughey “has had it with Hollywood,” and switching his focus to politics. “He’s hit the heights of the A-list, and he has all the money he needs,” says the suspicious source. In reality, McConaughey is reuniting with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new TV series at FX. The actor also signed a first-look deal with FX Productions to develop additional projects for the network. McConaughey is still focused on his acting career while engaging in philanthropic endeavors. As noted above, friends of McConaughey aren’t ruling out the possibility of him running for governor of Texas and they believe he’d be a “great” politician. However, the Enquirer’s story is purely speculative at this point.

