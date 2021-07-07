Megan Fox Speaks Out on ‘Very Dark’ 2009 Interview with Jimmy Kimmel: ‘That Was a Microcosm of My Whole Life’

Megan Fox has broken her silence on her now-infamous 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, calling it “very dark.”

Speaking out in a new interview with The Washington Post, Fox highlighted how she was mistreated by the entertainment industry, specifically calling out Kimmel, whom she spoke to prior to her firing from the Transformers franchise

“Fox had become increasingly frustrated with the blatant misogyny she was facing in Hollywood, between the mismarketing of [Karyn] Kusama and [Diablo] Cody’s [Jennifer’s Body] to focus on how ‘hot’ Fox was (which was antithetical to the film’s plot), to a 2009 appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ where she described being sexualized at 15 as an extra in a scene from Bay’s ‘Bad Boys 2,’ The Post’s Ilana Kaplan wrote. “Instead of finding support when she opened up, everyone laughed.”

During the interview with Kimmel, Fox explains that when Bay discovered she was too young to hold alcohol or sit at the bar during a club scene in Bad Boys 2 — as she was only 15 years old — his solution was to have her dance underneath a waterfall “getting soaking wet.”

Both Kimmel and the audience laughed, even when Fox continued to say, “I was in 10th grade, so that’s a sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

“Yeah, well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist,” Kimmel responded.

Reflecting on the interview, Fox told Kaplan that the moment was “a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood,” adding, “It was just very dark.”

“I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?” Fox added. “Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it.”

The interview began to make the rounds again in June 2020, prompting Fox to address her relationship with Bay in an Instagram post, with the caption, “May we all continue waking up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com