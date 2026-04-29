Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel pulled a gotcha on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night after the president joked about his own death.

Trump’s crack came a day after he called for Kimmel to be fired for referring to First Lady Melania Trump as “an expectant widow.”

Last Thursday, Kimmel performed a mock roast of Trump and the administration. At one point, the comedian said, “Our First Lady Melania is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The joke largely flew under the radar until Saturday’s aborted White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a gunman was apprehended near a security screening area. The president was quickly escorted out of the venue.

On Monday, the first lady issued a statement accusing Kimmel of “violent rhetoric” and said he should be off the air. The president soon followed and demanded ABC News fire him “immediately.”

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host played a clip of the president welcoming King Charles III to Washington, D.C. for an official state visit earlier in the day.

“My wonderful mother, Mary MacLeod,” Trump said. “She came to America at 19, met my incredible father. We loved him so much. We all loved him. We loved her. We loved him, Fred. And they were married for 63 years.”

At that moment, the president, who will turn 80 on June 14, turned to the first lady, 56.

“And excuse me, if you don’t mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling,” the president told his wife of 21 years. “I’m sorry. Just not gonna work out that way.”

The clip ended, and Kimmel noted the irony.

“Wait a minute – did he just make a joke about his death?” he said to laughter and applause. “My God. He should be fired for that. Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age, and then a day later, go out and make a joke about his own old age!”

Watch above via ABC.

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