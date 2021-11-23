Reporter ‘Mortified and Unequivocally Apologetic’ for Completely Botching Adele Interview

Matt Doran, who co-hosts Weekend Sunrise on Australia’s Channel 7, has apologized for completely botching a very coveted interview with Adele.

Earlier this month, the Australian reporter traveled to London with a camera crew for an exclusive interview with the pop star as part of a $725,000 deal, yet failed to listen to her album before meeting her.

Back at it with the boys! This one is going to be pretty special … 🤫@7newsspotlight #london @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/LZcgxZAV2A — Matt Doran (@mattdoran22) November 3, 2021

According to the Daily Telegraph, the interview with Adele was part of a deal Channel 7 had brokered that included broadcast rights to Oprah Winfrey’s One Night Only interview and concert.

While Doran managed to sit down with Adele and record the interview, Sony reportedly refused to allow Channel 7 to use any of the footage after the journalist made a ridiculous blunder.

When Adele asked Doran, “What do you think of my album?” he replied saying, “I haven’t listened to it.”

Some outlets, including Page Six, reported that Adele walked out of the interview following the gaffe and that it led to Doran’s suspension from Channel 7.

Doran has denied that he was suspended but he was absent from on-air duties following the interview.

The reporter has since apologized for botching the interview, explaining that he missed an email from Adele including a preview of her album prior to its release last week.

Doran told The Australian he is “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” regarding the incident, adding, “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album.”

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London,” he said. “It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

