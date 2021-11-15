From Weight Loss to Divorce, Here are 5 of the Wildest and Most Personal Revelations From Oprah’s Interview with Adele

On Sunday night, Adele sat down for a deeply personal interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of the CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

Adele also performed for a celebrity-filled crowd at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles as part of the special, which combined both an interview and a concert.

The star sang a mix of old hits, including “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Make You Feel My Love,” as well as songs from her upcoming album “30,” which is set to drop on Friday.

Similar to Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, her discussion with Adele was extremely personal, as the pop star opened up about her divorce, weight loss, new relationship, and other intimate topics.

Here are five of the wildest and most personal moments from the two-hour-long special:

She’s “embarrassed” her marriage did not work out:

While speaking to Winfrey, Adele revealed how important the idea of a “nuclear family” was to her, explaining that she idolized the concept because she did not come from one herself.

The Hello singer explained that while she still loves her ex-husband Simon Konecki, she realized quickly after their marriage that she was simply “plodding along” instead of actually living.

She revealed that it was a conversation with friends that finally got her to realize she was unhappy in her marriage, sharing that the revelation came while they were “answering these questions in this very bougie magazine.”

“It was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” she said. “And I just, I just said it in front of three of my friends. I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living. I’m just plodding along.’”

Despite the revelation, Adele took marriage “very seriously,” causing her to feel embarrassed by her divorce.

“It may seem like I don’t now, you know, it’s almost like I’ve disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly,” she told Winfrey, later clarifying, “I’m just embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work. You know?”

The proposal:

While Adele’s album is largely about her divorce, that did not stop the singer from helping a fan propose to his longtime girlfriend.

While performing at Griffith Observatory, Adele asked her audience to become completely silent as concertgoer Quentin led his girlfriend Ashley to the stage while she was wearing a blindfold. Adele herself hid in the darker area of the stage.

Ashley was, of course, stunned when she removed the blindfold and found herself in front of a massive, celebrity-filled crowd. Things turned even more shocking for Ashley as Quentin got down on one knee.

“There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do, and I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day, and I love you. I love you, I love you, I love you, and I will continue to love you forever,” he said.

Just ask he went on to ask Ashley to marry him, Adele’s 2008 hit “Make You Feel My Love” began to play and the star herself came out of the shadows to perform for the newly engaged couple.

Opening up about her weight loss and anxiety:

Winfrey asked Adele about her recent weight loss on Sunday, calling it the topic that everyone wanted to know about.

“I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career,” Adele said of the fan reaction to her weight loss. “I never looked up to anyone because of their body.”

Winfrey noted that Adele was “fine” even when she was heavier, which the singer confirmed, adding, “I was, and I was body positive then and I’m body positive now.”

“But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. And I feel bad that, you know, it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves. But that’s not my job,” she said, adding, “I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t add another worry.”

The star also shared that she has lost about 100 pounds since 2019, but revealed that weight loss was not the motivating factor of the transformation.

“I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,” she said. “They paralyzed me completely and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body, but I was aware of that happening because it was kind of still very much there while my whole body was just like, on another planet it felt like.”

Her complicated relationship with her father:

Adele opened up about her relationship with her estranged father Mark Evans on Sunday, revealing that he had never listened to her music besides the song “Hometown Glory,” because he thought it would be too painful for him.

“So I forced him to listen, and it’s that we both cried,” she said. “And then, him sort of really understanding my child wounds through my song was amazing for me and him… And then when I played him the album — by then, he’d listened to all of ’19,’ all of ’21,’ all of ’25’ — and my mum was helping to look after him towards the end as well. And his favorites were all of my favorites, you know, which I thought was amazing.”

Adele also revealed that she blamed her relationship with her father for her complications with love and relationships, sharing, “My main goal in life is to be loved in love.”

“And so I wanted to play it to my dad being like, ‘You’re the reason I haven’t done that yet,’ ” Adele said. “He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving relationship with somebody.”

Her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul:

Adele opened up about her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James and other NBA stars, recalling that they met at a birthday party a couple of years ago.

The two spent their first time alone together during a dinner he once thought was just a “business meeting,” — Adele cracking that she didn’t buy that.

“A business meeting about what?!” she joked to Winfrey. “And then it was the first time we ever hung out only on our own, and not go out with friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way, I think that’s how people would normally meet each other in real life.”

The two started officially dating this year and went public over the summer, Adele blushing while describing Paul as “hilarious” and “very smart.”

Adele also confirmed that this relationship is the first time she has successfully, “Loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com