If you’ve been, well, anywhere on the internet this week, you’re no doubt aware of the Peloton ad that’s gone insanely viral.

It immediately spawned lots and lots of mockery but also actual criticism and hot takes about the commercial.

Leave it, then, to Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin to answer everyone’s burning question: is the Peloton woman okay?

In kind of an amazing brand exercise, a new Aviation Gin ad out tonight stars the same actress from the Peloton ad, in what is clearly meant as a follow-up of sorts, having a drink. Or two.

Reynolds tweeted out the ad and added, “Exercise bike not included.”

