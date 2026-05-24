NBC Reporter Who Went Viral for Confused ‘What Is That?’ Reaction to White House Shooting Responds to All The Memes
NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin showed she has a good sense of humor on Sunday by joking about how she became a social media meme the day before for her reaction to a shooting in front of the White House.
“What is that?” a confused Tsirkin was caught on camera saying, as dozens of shots were heard being fired in the background. She asked the question to her producers again with a puzzled look on her face after turning in the direction of the gunshots.
NBC 10 in Boston posted the clip to X on Saturday night — and it quickly went viral.
Tsirkin acknowledged she had been meme’d on Sunday in her own post on X. She took the whole thing in stride.
“Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you’ll stick around for the reporting,” Tsirkin said.
Tsirkin’s accompanying picture showed her smiling in front of a computer screen with one of the memes on it.
If you missed it, X users spliced together the video of Tsirkin with clips of President Donald Trump, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and a clip of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tripping while playing basketball, among many others. Here’s a taste of some of those below:
https://twitter.com/Soureh_design2/status/2058590223085289607?s=46
You get the idea.
The jokes came during an otherwise serious event, with a crazed 21-year-old gunman firing three shots at the White House on Saturday. The shooter was killed after exchanging fire with Secret Service.
Nasire Best was identified as the shooter, with the New York Post reporting he was a “mentally troubled individual who was well-known to the Secret Service for repeatedly loitering around various entry posts” near the White House.
Best violated a court order to stay away from the White House that stemmed from an incident last year when he entered a restricted zone and made “crazed statements” to cops, including claiming he was Jesus Christ, the report added.
And while Tsarkin went viral for her less-than-alarmed reaction, some other White House reporters responded differently. ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang was seen diving for cover when the shots were fired, before being rushed to the White House press briefing room for safety.
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