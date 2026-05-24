NBC Reporter Who Went Viral for Confused ‘What Is That?’ Reaction to White House Shooting Responds to All The Memes

NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin showed she has a good sense of humor on Sunday by joking about how she became a social media meme the day before for her reaction to a shooting in front of the White House.

“What is that?” a confused Tsirkin was caught on camera saying, as dozens of shots were heard being fired in the background. She asked the question to her producers again with a puzzled look on her face after turning in the direction of the gunshots.

NBC 10 in Boston posted the clip to X on Saturday night — and it quickly went viral.

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin was preparing to report from the White House when multiple shots could be heard being fired nearby. pic.twitter.com/d8POlm5QUF — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 23, 2026

Tsirkin acknowledged she had been meme’d on Sunday in her own post on X. She took the whole thing in stride.

“Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you’ll stick around for the reporting,” Tsirkin said.

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026

Tsirkin’s accompanying picture showed her smiling in front of a computer screen with one of the memes on it.

If you missed it, X users spliced together the video of Tsirkin with clips of President Donald Trump, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and a clip of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tripping while playing basketball, among many others. Here’s a taste of some of those below:

This reporter gave us such a great meme template. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/xz9t5rA2j0 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 24, 2026

https://twitter.com/Soureh_design2/status/2058590223085289607?s=46

What is that, Chuck? Is that cheese on a raw hamburger? pic.twitter.com/6uvjqtWLEU — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 24, 2026

What is that? 👣 pic.twitter.com/Qb5cw6pRZq — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) May 24, 2026

You get the idea.

The jokes came during an otherwise serious event, with a crazed 21-year-old gunman firing three shots at the White House on Saturday. The shooter was killed after exchanging fire with Secret Service.

Nasire Best was identified as the shooter, with the New York Post reporting he was a “mentally troubled individual who was well-known to the Secret Service for repeatedly loitering around various entry posts” near the White House.

Best violated a court order to stay away from the White House that stemmed from an incident last year when he entered a restricted zone and made “crazed statements” to cops, including claiming he was Jesus Christ, the report added.

And while Tsarkin went viral for her less-than-alarmed reaction, some other White House reporters responded differently. ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang was seen diving for cover when the shots were fired, before being rushed to the White House press briefing room for safety.

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