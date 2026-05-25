ICE Agents Pepper-Spray U.S. Senator

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pepper-sprayed Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and protesters on Monday in Newark.

Demonstrators gathered outside Delaney Hall, an immigrant detention facility where some inmates are on a hunger strike to protest conditions at the facility.

According to NJ.com, Kim attempted to broker an agreement between agents and protesters to try to defuse the situation. At one point, agents started pushing the crowd back and began firing projectiles containing chemical irritants. The senator reportedly placed himself between the crowd and agents, putting his arms up, as if to say, “Stop.”

“It’s just burning,” Kim said after inhaling the chemicals.

Video posted on social media shows Kim being tended to after the incident.

Sen. Andy Kim gets his eyes washed out by “medics” after getting between clashing federal agents and far left agitators blocking the entrance to Delaney Hall immigration detention center in NJ pic.twitter.com/kgwySgWs6F — Elaad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 25, 2026

“What we saw here is unfortunately just what we see all over the country,” Kim told NJ.com. “It’s sad, it’s a sad day.”

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill (D) was also on hand and was denied access to the facility, which holds up to 1,000 inmates. The New York Times reported that she had spoken with family members of detainees, who said they have been served spoiled food and received inadequate medical care.

“No matter what your immigration status is, you shouldn’t be treated with anything less than dignity in this country,” she said.

In June of last year, four detainees escaped Delaney Hall amid a revolt inside the facility over food. The month before, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside the building. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez Jr., and LaMonica McIver sought to gain entry into the facility, citing their powers of congressional oversight. McIver was later indicted on charges of interfering with federal officers. McIver pleaded not guilty.

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