Massie Files To Run Again After Being Ousted by Trump-Backed Candidate

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced on Monday that he has filed to run for Congress in 2028.

Massie lost Tuesday’s Republican primary for Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District to Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL officer. President Donald Trump endorsed Gallrein after Massie had become a thorn in the president’s side. Last year, the congressman co-sponsored a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release its files relating to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Trump’s. The president denies knowledge of Epstein’s illegal activities. Massie also opposes Trump’s war on Iran.

“I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race,” Massie announced on X on Monday. “This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office. I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run.”

Earlier in the day, the president posted a Memorial Day message on Truth Social, where he singled out Massie, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who also lost to a Trump-backed GOP primary challenger, and Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is retiring.

“I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party,” the president wrote.

In an interview with Meet the Press on Sunday, Massie said he planned to release the names of more individuals who appear in the Epstein files. He also accused acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of not releasing all of the files in compliance with federal law.

“Todd Blanche is violating the law,” Massie said. “There’s still millions of files they haven’t released. We know from talking to the victims’ lawyers that their own 302 forms haven’t been released. We know that files have been over-redacted. I have released at least three names of billionaires who are implicated in this.”

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