Singer Lucy Dacus Trashes Barack Obama When He Shares Summer Playlist Featuring Her Song

Singer Lucy Dacus of the band Boygenius was less than impressed when former President Barack Obama included one of the bands hit songs on his “Summer Playlist” recommendations.

On Thursday, Obama took to his Twitter to post two lists that represented his 2023 summer playlist, a list he puts out annually. “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” he wrote.

Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

Amongst the various songs was Not Strong Enough, a 2023 song released by Boygenius. Dacus retweeted the post from Obama with the caption “war criminal :(.”

It’s unclear why Dacus put the former president on blast but according to TMZ, the singer has been very vocal about her support of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the past.

The band also recently preformed a Tennessee show in full drag as part of a protest of the state’s anti-drag show legislation and led the crowd in “F*ck Bill Lee” chants against the Governor.

Alongside the Boygenius chart topper was Luke Combs cover of Fast Car, Just Breathe by Pearl Jam, and Snooze by SZA.

