Fox News Anchor John Roberts Gives Trump Lawyer Two Brutal Doses Of Reality During Live Interview

Fox News anchor John Roberts gave new Donald Trump attorney John Lauro a gentle yet brutal live double fact check during a Friday interview.

Lauro joined the network on Friday to discuss the possibility of the former president facing a third indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith over the January 6th Capitol riots.

The attorney claimed the legal team wants to have camera’s in the courtroom so that “all American can see what’s happening,” leading Roberts to remind Lauro that Trump was the one who originally did not want court proceedings to be filmed.

“First thing we would ask for is let’s have cameras in the courtroom, so all Americans can see what’s happening in our criminal justice system,” Lauro said. “I would hope the Department of Justice would join in that effort, so that we take the curtain away, and all Americans get to see what’s happening. This is unprecedented to threaten a president.”

“You might want to have that discussion with Donald Trump because he’s the one who didn’t want cameras in the courtroom when he was indicted in New York,” Roberts responded.

“Well that’s different, we’re gonna have a process,” objected Lauro.

“You also can’t have cameras in federal court. So I think the point is probably moot,” said Roberts.

“You can ask for it, you can ask for it,” insisted Lauro.

“You can ask, but, you’re not going to get ’em,” Roberts wryly grinned.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

