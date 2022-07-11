Snoop Dogg Trolls Biden With ‘Sleepy Joe OG Cannabis’: ‘You Won’t Even Remember What Country You Are In!’

Rapper Snoop Dogg trolled President Joe Biden over the weekend when he took to Instagram to post about what appeared to be a “Sleepy Joe OG” weed strain.

The package for the cannabis flower shows a confused Biden and the words: “Where am I?” at the bottom. Advertising on the package also promises: “You won’t even remember what country you are in!” It also sports the Russian, Chinese, and Ukrainian flags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Snoop Dogg, who has nearly 75 million followers on Instagram, has received more than 550,000 likes on the cannabis photo, as of this writing.

Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a vocal Donald Trump critic and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, but he’s had plenty of fun mocking Biden on social media. In one post on his Instagram, he recommended a motorized chair for Biden after the 79-year-old tripped walking up the stairs to Air Force One.

“I got moms One of these for her stairs before and it was a smooth glide ya dig good shit joe,” the rapper posted along with a mock video of Trump gliding up the stairs on a motorized chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The “Sleepy Joe OG” image Dogg posted about is not a strain from the vocal cannabis lover himself and appears to be a resealable bag sold that smokers can keep their flower in, though there are “Sleepy Joe” strains out there. There is also a similar Trump-themed bag that shows the former president offering two middle fingers.

The Trump cannabis bag includes the message: “fuck your feelings.” That package says it’s “made in China,” while Biden’s bag says it’s made in “Russia, China, and Ukraine.”

Like numerous other celebrities though, Snoop Dogg does offer a line of cannabis strains.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com