Stephen Colbert Torches ‘Idiot’ Sen. John Kennedy for His Remarks on Gun Control

Stephen Colbert called out Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for comparing gun control to automobile laws during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was another grim day for America when a gunman walked into a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket and killed 10 people, including a police officer,” Colbert said to open Tuesday’s The Late Show. “This story is unspeakably tragic and I cannot imagine for a moment the grief of these families.”

“Evidently, the only solution for America’s gun violence is putting all of us under house arrest,” Colbert said, as, partially due to the pandemic lockdowns, it’s been a year since mass shootings have occurred in a public place.

The host added that the “only suitable way to honor these victims is with action,” yet, “our government continues to do nothing.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee had hearing on gun control, which was scheduled before the Boulder shooting even occurred, but Colbert was incredibly unsatisfied by how Republican senators were addressing the topic.

“We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that kill a lot of people. We ought to try to combat that, too,” Sen. Kennedy said at the hearing on Tuesday. “The answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers. The answer is to concentrate on the problem.”

“Ok, I’ll take that deal,” Colbert shot back after playing the clip of Kennedy. “Let’s regulate guns the way we regulate alcohol and cars. You got to be 21, you got to pass a test to get a license, you got to have a registration and insurance for your gun. If you move to a new state, you got to do the whole damn thing all over again. And you can’t go out loaded.”

Kennedy also cracked that the United States does not have a gun control problem, but “an idiot control problem,” which Colbert actually agreed with.

“Oh, we definitely have an idiot control problem,” Colbert exclaimed. “It’s people who don’t recognize that this country has long had a gun problem, John Kennedy.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

