The Biggest Surprises — and Snubs — of the 2021 Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, complete with the annual snubs and surprises.

This year’s Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning by co-hosts and father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, both of whom are also Emmy winners.

While the Emmys did correct some Golden Globes mishaps, such as recognizing Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You with nine nominations, the announcement did not come without its own snubs and surprises:

SNUBS:

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Jessie Buckley, Fargo

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Antony Starr, The Boys

Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Chris Rock, Fargo

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton

Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton

Cristin Milioti, Made for Love

Snowfall

Girls5eva

Master of None

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Small Axe

SURPRISES:

Netflix series Emily in Paris beat out Hulu original Shrill for an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination.

HBO barely scored more nominations than Netflix, pointing to the streaming platform’s growing influence.

Cynthia Erivo earned a spot on the Emmys’ most competitive category — Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Genius: Aretha.

Cobra Kai, Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff snagged a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While Starr was snubbed of his own nomination, The Boys earned a nod for Outstanding Drama Series.

Conan O’Brien was given a solid going away present, as Conan earned a nomination for Variety Talk Series, putting the former late-night show in the running with The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

This list is ongoing and will be updated.

