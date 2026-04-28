David Cross Struggles to Keep a Straight Face After Bill Maher Complains He’s Victim of ‘Soft Canceling’ Because He Never Received an Emmy

Actor and comedian David Cross struggled to keep a straight face during a conversation with Bill Maher on Monday after Maher complained he was the victim of “soft canceling” because he had never received an Emmy.

As the two men discussed cancel culture on Maher’s Club Random Podcast, Maher claimed, “There are different gradations of it. There’s soft canceling. I would say I’ve had some of that happen to me.”

“Like what?” asked Cross.

Maher replied, “Soft canceling would be like, ‘We will never give you an Emmy,’ even though plainly I’ve deserved them.”

Cross struggled to keep a straight face before ultimately bursting into laughter and remarking, “I haven’t watched an award show in f*cking forever, and they’re all bullsh*t political garbage anyway.”

Maher continued, “I’m just saying there are gradations of ways you can soft cancel or hard cancel, like you may never show your face in this town again.”

“I just think we need a new term that’s more– that’s not so definitive, you know?” suggested Cross. “I mean, for you to say there’s soft canceling and hard canceling, to me that means we need some new language for it.”

While Maher has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award a whopping 41 times, he has only ever won the award once, as an executive producer for the HBO documentary series VICE.

Maher’s show Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime was most recently nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series in 2024. However, he ultimately lost the Emmy to Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question.

Watch above via Club Random Podcast.

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