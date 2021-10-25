Rep. Paul Gosar’s Ominous Jan. 6 Tweet Resurfaces After Report He Promised Pardons to Rally Organizers: ‘Betrayed His Country’

A Jan. 6 tweet by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has resurfaced following the bombshell report that Republican members of Congress met with those planning the the January rallies in D.C. — with Gosar even promising them pardons.

According to Rolling Stone’s Hunter Walker, an organizer for the “Stop the Steal” rallies was promised a “blanket pardon” by Gosar as a token of appreciation for “all the hard work” they had been doing for the Trump team,

“Our impression was that it was a done deal,” the organizer told Rolling Stone, adding, “That he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up. They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

Since the report was published, a January 6 tweet by Gosar is making the Twitter rounds again, many pundits noting that it further indicates complicity on the representative’s part.

“Biden should concede,” Gosar wrote. “I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there.”

The tweet also included the hashtag “StopTheSteal2021” and tagged the since permanently suspended account of Ali Alexander, a prominent “Stop the Steal” organizer.

Many talking heads are now questioning how the tweet has not been taken down yet, as Gosar, seriously or not, is threatening to “come over there” and force President Joe Biden to concede despite his election victory:

This is not the first time Gosar’s tweet has resurfaced, as pundits on Twitter have been pointing to it as proof of his complicity in the insurrection since January 2021:

