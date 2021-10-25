A Jan. 6 tweet by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has resurfaced following the bombshell report that Republican members of Congress met with those planning the the January rallies in D.C. — with Gosar even promising them pardons.

According to Rolling Stone’s Hunter Walker, an organizer for the “Stop the Steal” rallies was promised a “blanket pardon” by Gosar as a token of appreciation for “all the hard work” they had been doing for the Trump team,

“Our impression was that it was a done deal,” the organizer told Rolling Stone, adding, “That he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up. They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

Since the report was published, a January 6 tweet by Gosar is making the Twitter rounds again, many pundits noting that it further indicates complicity on the representative’s part.

Biden should concede. I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there. #StopTheSteaI2021 @ali pic.twitter.com/E2kuoWPUVy — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

“Biden should concede,” Gosar wrote. “I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there.”

The tweet also included the hashtag “StopTheSteal2021” and tagged the since permanently suspended account of Ali Alexander, a prominent “Stop the Steal” organizer.

Many talking heads are now questioning how the tweet has not been taken down yet, as Gosar, seriously or not, is threatening to “come over there” and force President Joe Biden to concede despite his election victory:

how is this tweet still up https://t.co/obza2wyPsE — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) October 25, 2021

Paul Gosar is an actual moron? — Craig Newman (@craignewman) October 25, 2021

Imagine voting for this guy? But the people of Arizona proudly voted for Rep. Paul Gosar. pic.twitter.com/uLjgESGtvW — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 25, 2021

Violence and the threat of violence to achieve a political end. If that’s not terrorism, what is? https://t.co/KY7hFP4dbK — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 25, 2021

Remember that time Gosar threatened Biden with an angry mob? https://t.co/PtH5iflDj5 — The Cabin in Pete Woods (@thatpetewoods) October 25, 2021

The story of Paul Gosar’s complicity in the January 6 insurrection should surprise nobody. His own family warned everybody about him: https://t.co/gqAUYF3kkV — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) October 25, 2021

I agree @ReallyAmerican1. That is why I’m running against this Traitor / Insurrectionist Paul Gosar. We cannot have these far-right extremists in Congress.https://t.co/Uu5s0JuQT7 https://t.co/GqQo78R0Uz — Delina DiSanto (@delina4az) October 25, 2021

Paul Gosar betrayed his country and his oath of office. He should absolutely be removed from office immediately. Republicans are so invested in their treason they won’t act. It’s despicable. https://t.co/1vTT8EHiMB — Karoli (@Karoli) October 25, 2021

January 6 was an inside job. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 25, 2021

This is not the first time Gosar’s tweet has resurfaced, as pundits on Twitter have been pointing to it as proof of his complicity in the insurrection since January 2021:

The fact that this is still up tells me what a traitor you are. People died when your frothing mob attacked our Capitol. You must face justice for your lies. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 11, 2021

how does the committee not call Reps. Gosar, Biggs, and Brooks to testify over their communication with Stop the Steal fraudsters like Ali Alexander? WaPo: “Alexander said he hatched the plan… alongside three GOP lawmakers.” https://t.co/obza2wyPsE — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) July 27, 2021

how is this person still in congress https://t.co/1HHn4XpmLH — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) January 13, 2021

“Don’t make me come over there,” Rep. Gosar tweeted as an armed and organized mob was amassing outside the Capitol. Given Ali Alexander’s claims to have conspired with Gosar, I’d sure like to know what Gosar knew and when he knew it. https://t.co/mFsXE2QS0u — Philip Sherburne (@PhilipSherburne) January 13, 2021

How is this not a threat? And tagging one of the guys that admits to planning the riots/insurrection? C’MON. Remove him from office NOW. https://t.co/Dla5A1aI8w — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) January 13, 2021

It’s a shame we could not have a serious bi-partisan inquiry into what happened on January 6th. What an embarrassing day in American history. Still cannot believe the role that some elected leaders played. https://t.co/tbMDPlzbqZ — Weston Wamp (@westonwamp) July 27, 2021

just some fun Jan. 6 content https://t.co/Y8VVcajv6n — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) September 15, 2021

