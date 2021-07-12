TikTok Star Addison Rae Dupes Twitter into Thinking She was Hired and Quickly Fired From UFC Commentator Gig

The internet is mad at Addison Rae again — but this time, it looks like she might be in on the joke.

Rae took to Twitter on Friday to announce her latest gig: UFC commentator.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she wrote in a presumably tongue-in-cheek tweet.

Rae was quickly reminded that one’s tone can get lost online, as Twitter users pounced on the TikTok star for scoring a coveted job despite her lack of credentials.

“I got a 33 on my ACT and was a national merit semifinalist, spent thousands of dollars and hours of hard work to receive a bachelor’s degree from the best journalism school in the country, was commencement speaker, and applied to 75+ jobs to be unemployed,” wrote one user, gaining more than 100,000 likes on the comment.

Rae then updated her followers, claiming that “y’all got me fired” due to the backlash:

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

The twist? Rae never had a job at UFC in the first place, meaning Twitter was all up in arms for no reason at all. Shocker!

Front Office Sports reporter A.J. Perez contacted UFC following the online drama — the company confirming that “this was all a stunt,” as she was never employed “either in a full-time capacity or as a one-off for” UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

This was all a stunt, a source with knowledge of the situation tells @FOS. @whoisaddison was never employed by UFC, either in a full-time capacity or as a one-off for #UFC264. pic.twitter.com/sq4rL8pNs1 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 10, 2021

Continuing to reference the joke, Rae later retweeted a post from Barstool Sports calling her the “Most hated UFC commentator ever.”

While she was not hired by UFC, Rae did conduct an interview with Dustin Poirier at the event, prior to his fight against Conor McGregor. The interview was, naturally, broadcast on TikTok by ESPN’s account:

