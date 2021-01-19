President Donald Trump probably won’t be tuning in to Turner Classic Movies on Jan. 20.

The network has scheduled an Inauguration Day lineup of films to celebrate incoming President Joe Biden, while not-so-subtly trolling Trump.

TCM’s lineup on Jan. 20 is as follows: Ode to Billy Joe (1976), Polo Joe (1936), The Fabulous Joe (1947), The Story of G.I. Joe (1945), Joe Smith, American (1942), A Guy Named Joe (1943), Pal Joey (1957) and Mighty Joe Young (1949).

The TCM day schedule for tomorrow, January 20, 2021. Ain’t it grand. (ht @JScottMcGee) pic.twitter.com/Od259ECqCy — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) January 19, 2021

Joe Dirt and Joe Versus the Volcano didn’t make the cut.

This isn’t the first time that a TV network has used its influence to troll Trump. Last year, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation cut the president’s cameo out of a holiday airing of Home Alone 2. Just last week, star Macaulay Culkin supported a petition to digitally erase Trump from the film.

Meanwhile, those tuning in to Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday can see musical performances by Lady Gaga, who’s singing the national anthem, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

Wednesday’s Inauguration Day programming will also include a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks.

The special, Celebrating America, will air in primetime on multiple networks and streaming services following the inaugural events.

Biden and Harris will make appearances on the 90-minute telecast, which will also include musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and more.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]