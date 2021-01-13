Tom Hanks will be hosting a TV special to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

The special, Celebrating America, will air in primetime on multiple networks and streaming services following the inaugural events.

Biden and Harris will make appearances on the 90-minute telecast, which will also include musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and more acts to be announced in the coming days.

In addition to commemorating the inauguration, Celebrating America will honor the perseverance of the country’s citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, with special attention paid to frontline workers.

ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN are among the networks that will air the special at 8:30 PM ET. It will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV and several other streamers.

Hanks previously joined Biden for a virtual fundraiser during the week of the Democratic National Convention last year.

