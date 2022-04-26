Viola Davis Responds to Backlash Over Her Portrayal of Michelle Obama: ‘Critics Absolutely Serve No Purpose’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Viola Davis has responded to the harsh criticism of her role as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady.

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” she said during a recent interview with the BBC. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty either.”

The Oscar-winning actor was trending earlier this month because of her portrayal of Obama, as viewers took issue with the way she overly pursed her lips.

While speaking to the BBC, Davis admitted that it’s “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work,” later questioning how one moves on “from the hurt, from the failure.”

“But you have to,” she added. “Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

While hitting at her critics, Davis noted said, “They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.'”

“So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you,” she added. “But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

Prior to the series premiere, Davis told Vanity Fair that she was “absolutely terrified” of portraying Obama as, “She’s an icon.

“Everyone knows what she looks like and what she sounds like so I am absolutely terrified,” the actor added. “But I’m mostly terrified about what she will think. I don’t want to insult her and have her calling me. I gotta make the sister look good.”

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

