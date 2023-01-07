WATCH: Chris Wallace Stunned To Learn What Hugh Jackman Thought a Wolverine Was When He Took X-Men Role

CNN anchor Chris Wallace was stunned to learn that not only did X-Men star Hugh Jackman not know what a Wolverine was when he took the iconic role, he thought it was something else entirely — a “fictional animal” that’s “part wolf.”

The latest interviews from season two of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature Hugh Jackman and pioneering filmmaker James Cameron. In his interview with Jackman, Wallace straight-up asked the star if he’d taken steroids to bulk up for the Wolverine role, and laughed with the star about his lack of zoological expertise:

WALLACE: You got so jacked for these movies. Nine Wolverine movies. And over the years people have wondered, did he juice? Did he take steroids?

JACKMAN: No, I, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, I don’t love it that much. So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens. I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians, and to the chickens of the world. I’ve, I’ve just, I’ve literally the karma is not good for me. If, if the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.

WALLACE: Is it true that you thought the Wolverine was a wolf and you started studying wolf moves? And then somebody had to say hey, Hugh, it’s a Wolverine. It’s not a wolf.

JACKMAN: Chris, your research is very good. I had never read the comic book. I got the part. I just I didn’t really know anything about…I didn’t, in Australia we don’t have Wolverines. I didn’t know that was a real animal. I’d never heard of a Wolverine. I thought it was a made-up animal. You know, like he’s got man hands of steal, made up. And so I was passing as I was doing rehearsal at the IMAX, they had this documentary about wolves. And I was like, perfect, because obviously I’m a wolf, part wolf.

So this and I went in with all these wolf moves and I was doing these moves, and the director said, ‘What are you doing?”

And I said, “Well, you know, I was just thinking, wolves are always looking like this because they actually smelling, they’ve got their nose to the ground. That’s why they’re looking like this all the time.”

And he goes, “What do you mean a wolf?”

And I said, “Well, you know, Wolverine – I’m part wolf so…” and he goes, “No, you’re a Wolverine”

I said, “Well, there’s no wolverines”, and he goes, “I think you need to go to the zoo.”

Actually. He said to me, you need to go to the zoo, which I did. And I was very embarrassingly saw a real life wolverine. So my research was not even a hundredth of your research, Chris.

WALLACE: But having said that, if there’s ever a wolf part you are…

JACKMAN: I’m ready. I’m absolutely, I think I’ve got it down.

WALLACE: Actually, that looks like a wolf.