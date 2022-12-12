NEW: Chris Wallace Announces Next Season Of His CNN Show — Exactly One Year After Saying Goodbye To Fox News

CNN announced the new season of anchor Chris Wallace’s interview show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace — which comes exactly one year after Wallace announced his departure from Fox News.

Season 1 of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace wrapped up last week with a trio of episodes featuring music legend Dionne Warwick, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and cube-gleaming icon Tony Hawk.

But the new season will kick off after just a few weeks off, according to a press release sent to Mediaite:

CNN announced today that Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for its second 10-week season on HBO Max on Friday, January 6, 2023. The best of the full HBO Max interviews will continue to air on CNN, beginning on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 7pm ET, in the same format viewers enjoyed during season one of the show. During season one, CNN Anchor Chris Wallace sat down and broke news with CEOs, newsmakers, luminaries, pop music sensations, and Hollywood legends, such as George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Meghan Trainor, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Quentin Tarantino and many others. Season two will continue to feature guests across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Guided by one of the best interviewers in the business, the discussions are characterized by the quintessential respect, authenticity, and impact the CNN brand is known for. Highly anticipated guests this upcoming season include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten, Hugh Jackman, and many more that will be announced in the weeks ahead. “I’ve loved bringing both HBO Max and CNN audiences these honest, timely conversations in the first season of our show. Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them,” said Wallace. “It’s been so much fun to get a chance to reinvent the wheel in collaboration with two storied brands, and I’m thrilled that the show has been resonating so strongly with our viewers.”

It was exactly one year ago today that Wallace announced his departure from Fox News, shocking the cable news business by signing with a new service called CNN+.

Who’s Talking debuted with provocative and attention-getting interviews on CNN+, but within weeks the fledgling service imploded, and the show was temporarily homeless.

But after relaunching a few months later on HBO Max and CNN, the show found ratings success with an eclectic mix of interview subjects.

