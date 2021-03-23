Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, was eliminated from American Idol on Monday night.

Judge Katy Perry gave Claudia some kind parting advice while letting her know that she wouldn’t be advancing to the next round of the reality competition series.

“Claudia, you’re just coming to life,” Perry told her. “I can see it in you. And you’re taking control of your life and I applaud you for that.” The singer added, “This is going to be the end of the American Idol journey for right now. I hope you learned a lot and I hope you come and see us again.”

Claudia’s elimination from the show comes just 24 hours after she advanced to the next stage during the opening night of Hollywood Week, during which she was accompanied by her mom and performed a rendition of “River” by Bishop Briggs.

On Monday, however, Claudia got the axe during a duet round with fellow contestant Hannah Everhart, who joined her for a performance of Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times.” Everhart teared up as she was sent through to the next stage of the competition without her duet partner.

Claudia’s elimination comes in the wake of many on social media accusing ABC of exploiting the teenager by featuring her on the show.

The teenage girl gained notoriety last year when she posted a series of TikTok videos criticizing her mom for working on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Kellyanne could be heard screaming obscenities at her daughter in many of the viral videos.

In January, law enforcement performed a welfare check on Claudia after she publicly accused her mother of abuse.

Later that month, New Jersey police investigated the posting of a topless photo of Claudia which she claimed her mother posted via her Twitter account.

