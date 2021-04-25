Watch Daniel Kaluuya’s Mom Painfully React to Son Bringing Up Her Sex Life in Oscars Acceptance Speech

Here’s what you need to know:

British actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor Acadamy Award for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judah and the Black Messiah.

At the end of his speech, perhaps understandably overcome with the moment, Kaluuya went on something of a stream of consciousness chat that focused on his plans to celebrate his first Oscar. During that run, however, he curiously brought up the sex life of his parents, which elicited the sort of pained reaction with which every parent is familiar. Her love and pride showed through however.

“Because tonight I’m going up. We’re going up, you know what I mean? We’re enjoying ourselves tonight,” Kaluuya said. “You got to celebrate life, man. We’re breathing, walking, it’s incredible. It’s incredible.”

Then he went with his personal procreational past. “My mom, my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing,” he said. “You understand, I’m here. You know what I mean? I’m so happy to be alive. So I’m going to celebrate tonight. I appreciate everyone in the room, everyone watching at home.”

The director of the Academy Awards thoughtfully cut to a shot of said mom, who furrowed her brow and provided the purest expression imaginable of “what did he just say?”

Lol at Daniel Kaluuya’s mom reacting to him shouting his parents for having sex during Oscars speech 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E3jdwlcBoz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 26, 2021

