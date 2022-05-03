WATCH: Nicki Minaj Accuses Reporter of Leaking Her Met Gala Attendance, Threatens to ‘Slap the Sh*t Out of’ Him

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After skipping last year’s Met Gala due to vaccine requirements, Nicki Minaj has made it back in full swing.

Minaj’s potential Met Gala attendance was a hot topic before the big event on Monday night, as the rapper went viral in September after announcing she would not receive the Covid-19 vaccine until she did “enough research.”

The rapper, of course, also claimed that she was skeptical of the antidote because her cousin’s friend in Trinidad “became impotent” and suffered from “swollen” testicles after receiving the jab.

Well, it seems like she finally did her research and received the vaccine.

The rapper arrived hand-in-hand with Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci, wearing an all-black look helmed by the designer, which she topped off with a leather baseball cap and headband combo.

Minaj was later seen stopping in her tracks while halfway up the famous Met steps, after spotting someone she wanted to confront.

“Hey, you. Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?” she said while pointing to a reporter off camera

“Me?” the reporter sheepishly replied.

“Yeah, you,” Minaj confirmed, prompting the reporter to ensure it was not him.

“It was you,” she continued. “About to come up to you and slap the shit out of you. Come here.”

The rapper then walked away laughing while the reporter could be heard exclaiming, “Nicki, it was a list! Nicki, it was a list!”

It’s unclear who the reporter was, but they likely published a list of potential Met Gala attendees — something Minaj took issue with as she had caused a stir for skipping the event this fall.

