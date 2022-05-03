A new poll shows Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue trailing incumbent Brian Kemp in the GOP primary for Georgia governor by almost 38 percentage points.

In a statewide survey released by ARW strategies, 59.4 percent of voters want Kemp, while 21.5 percent are backing Perdue – a difference of 37.9 percentage points.

Trump has railed against Kemp since he and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, refused to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State. Trump has spent at least $500,000 in his effort to upset Kemp. Perdue has said “the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen.”

Elsewhere in the survey, NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker leads the pack of GOP Senate primary candidates with 58.5 percent of the vote.

Although Trump’s preferred candidate for governor trails in the poll, his endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, leads the pack in that race with 31 percent.

NEW #GAGOV poll shows Kemp lead getting even bigger against Perdue, nearing 60 percent support in GOP primary. Perdue at 22 percent. pic.twitter.com/dfqh00rkZJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 3, 2022

The survey is not the only polling that shows Kemp leading Perdue. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed Kemp leading Perdue, 53 percent to 27 percent.

The Georgia primaries will take place on May 24.

