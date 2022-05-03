Senator Susan Collins is almost certainly feeling some level of chagrin today, after a bombshell leak of a draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade.

Collins played a significant role in this historic moment in time, seeing as she voted to confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, insisting that both would respect Roe v. Wade as settled law. In fact, a video of Collins repeatedly insisting that Kavanaugh would not vote to overturn the decision nearly immediately went viral following Politico’s story broke.

As a result, the senator’s thoughts on this big breaking news are suddenly super interesting, so credit to CNN’s Manu Raju for catching up with Collins and getting her to comment. Turns out, the Senator believes she was misled. Bamboozled even.

Raju reports Collins telling him: “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”

Really?! You think? You think they were completely inconsistent? Huh.

And all those warnings you received that they were in fact going to overturn Roe v. Wade and you promptly ignored? How do you feel about that right now? Come on, dude. Get your head in the game.

Collins’s legacy in the U.S. Senate has now become an ignominious one, at least in the eyes of the roughly 70 percent of American citizens who do NOT want to see abortion rights overturned. So there is that.

