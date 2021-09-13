Nicki Minaj Roundly Criticized for Spreading Wild Claim About Vaccine Causing Swollen Testicles

Sep 13th, 2021
 
Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Nicki Minaj attends Marc Jacobs SS18 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Nicki Minaj faced a torrent of criticism and mockery for her tweet about side effects of the covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Minaj is not attending the Met Gala because of its vaccine requirements. She tweeted that she will get the vaccine after she’s done “enough research,” and said she would recommend people take the vaccine because of the mandates, but she raised questions about potential side effects of the vaccine.

At the heart of this was a questionable claim that her cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because a friend of his “became impotent” and “his testicles became swollen.”

There is no evidence the vaccines could cause that.

Minaj was widely criticized by many people, both for the dubious claim about a vaccine side effect and for using her very public platform like this.

Even members of Congress are getting in on this. Democrat Ted Lieu alluded to Minaj’s claim on Twitter to clear the air about vaccine side effects:

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted Minaj to continue pushing anti-vaccine nonsense.

