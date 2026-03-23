Conservatives Call Out Ex-CBS Reporter’s Move to Left-Wing Outfit: ‘Why No One Trusts Corporate Media’

Recently-departed CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane is getting mocked by a number of prominent conservative pundits for joining the anti-Trump MediasTouch Network on Monday, with critics saying MacFarlane’s move shows he was always a biased liberal commentator pretending to be an objective journalist.

MacFarlane took a number of shots right after announcing his new gig on X.

“Meidas Touch has always communicated in a way that mirrors my own style. They’re straight to the point: No wasted time, no crediblity [sic] given to malignant lies and they ensure a proper storytelling and context to best inform people,” he explained in a post on Substack.

MacFarlane continued:

We have the same North Star: pro-democracy, pro-truth and no covering for any government official. I’m not an opinion-ist. I’m not in this for hot takes, partisan talking points, to share my beliefs or to advocate. I’m guided by the facts.

MacFarlane made similar remarks in a video accompanying his X post, adding the U.S. is currently grappling with “unique political toxicity and unique political danger.”

His decision — and his video explaining it — was instantly skewered by right-wingers.

The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Brent Scher quipped he’ll “fit right in” at MediasTouch because it is a “Democrat political operation that masquerades as journalism.”

Straight to an actual Democrat political operation that masquerades as journalism. He’ll fit right in. https://t.co/d5tTw4Pdpi — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 23, 2026

Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck said the new job made it clear CBS reporters who applauded MacFarlane after he left the network earlier this month “were telling on yourself as liberal, partisan hacks.”

To all the CBS News journalists who celebrated Scott MacFarlane when he left as a consummate professional and incredible journalist, you were telling on yourself as liberal, partisan hacks now that he's at MeidasTouch — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 23, 2026

National Review writer Mike Coté posted, “This is why nobody on the political right buys the ‘legacy media is unbiased’ claptrap.”

This is why nobody on the political right buys the "legacy media is unbiased" claptrap. When a longtime CBS reporter gets a new job with a Resistance slop clickbait farm in less than 2 weeks, the truth is pretty damn obvious. https://t.co/q9CnQoBu0I — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 23, 2026

Commentary editor John Podhoretz posted, “Oh, Scott. It’s so fun to be able to be who you really are instead of pretending NOT to be a hard-Left propagandist.”

Oh, Scott. It's so fun to be able to be who you really are instead of pretending NOT to be a hard-Left propagandist. https://t.co/5x5NOqeeSg — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 23, 2026

Chuck Ross, an investigative reporter for the right-leaning Washington Free Beacon, said MacFarlane was making the move after “pretending to be an unbiased newsman.”

After years of pretending to be an unbiased newsman https://t.co/OZGbFcApjt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 23, 2026

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said joining the “most far-left ‘news organization'” put MacFarlane in a league with reporters like Don Lemon and Terry Moran, who have routinely bashed President Donald Trump since leaving their mainstream outlets.

In which Scott will also reveal himself to be as much a partisan as Lemon, Acosta, Chuck Todd, Terry Moran and Katie Couric… to name a few. He’s joining the MeidasTouch – the most far-left “news organization” in the country that literally ran a protest during the Trump SOTU. https://t.co/8Jihr5Lzem — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 23, 2026

And Republican Communications adviser Steve Guest said this is “Why no one trusts the corporate media. Many so-called journalists are nothing more than left wing hacks.”

Scott MacFarlane's career trajectory is why no one trusts the corporate media. Many so-called journalists are nothing more than left wing hacks who are 30 seconds away from going to work for a left wing superpac. https://t.co/r721FvHLRO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2026

MacFarlane said on Monday he will start hosting a daily show in a few weeks. His hiring comes a few weeks after his departure from CBS News.

Status’s Oliver Darcy reported he had allegedly grown “disillusioned” with the network’s editorial direction under CBS News boss Bari Weiss, and both Darcy and Guardian reporter Jeremy Barr reported that MacFarlane was frustrated with a brief segment marking the January 6 Capitol attack anniversary by CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!