Trump Predicts ‘Palestinian Leader’ Chuck Schumer Will Lose Next Primary

President Donald Trump compared Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to a “Palestinian leader” Monday before predicting the New York Democrat will lose in the next primary.

Trump’s remarks came during a trip to Memphis, TN, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi for a roundtable discussion about the Memphis Safe Task Force.

“The Democrats are putting our country at great risk during this period of time, a period that they call a war. They call it a war, we call it a military operation,” Trump said about the situation with Iran. “Their leaders, during this time, are, as you know, as you want to say — they’re in a never-never land.”

“Schumer is gone, he’s a Palestinian. He should be fighting on the side of Palestine. He’s actually become a Palestinian leader,” Trump said of the practicing member of the Jewish faith — a jab he has used repeatedly in the past.

“I’ve never seen a man change so much,” Trump continued. “He used to be pro-Israel, now he’s pro-Palestinian, I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s worried he’s going to lose his next election, which it only depends, if anybody runs against him. If anybody runs against him he’ll lose. But he’s gone very whacky and very dangerous for our country.”

Earlier in his speech, Trump blamed the Democrats for the TSA shortage at the nation’s airports and credited himself with sending in unmasked ICE agents to assist.

“They’re helping TSA, the agents, and they’re working together, so far very well,” Trump said, continuing.

I actually suggested that in the airports they take off their masks and they did that. In the airports I didn’t like — I’m a big believer in the mask because we have — you know, Biden allowed hundreds of thousands of killers into our country. We’re rapidly getting them out, by the way. But they would go after these people if they knew exactly who they were. But in the airports it’s different. I didn’t love the look in the airport as you get off the plane. So, I made a request, and they agreed to it. So, they’re not going to be doing that. We will also bring out, if we don’t have enough, we will bring out the National Guard where we need it to help out at the airports.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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