Elon Musk Tells Spencer Pratt That America Haters Should Be ‘Exiled Immediately’

It looks like Elon Musk believes in the “love it or leave it” mantra.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss said anyone who doesn’t love America should be “exiled immediately” early on Sunday morning. He was responding to a post from recent Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (D) on X — which Musk owns — where Pratt said it was “OK to love America.”

Musk said that didn’t go far enough.

He posted:

Not merely “ok”. Anyone who doesn’t love America is a traitor and beneath contempt. Those who don’t love America, those who are disloyal should be exiled immediately.

That came amid a flurry of pro-USA posts from Musk over Fourth of July weekend. His spree included posting a picture of himself as a young man in front of the American flag, reposting a part of Vice President JD Vance’s holiday speech, and sharing a clip where he compared the USA to Atlas holding up the world.

“I read the Declaration of Independence out loud today with heartfelt conviction,” Musk said in another post. “It is a work not just of genius, but also of a purity of soul that resonates to this very day.”

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/ffqS5KzKB5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2026

Those posts come as Musk has poured $85 million into helping Republicans winning 2026 midterms. Musk put big bucks into President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and the two seemed like the best of friends in the early days of Trump’s second term, with Musk spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency and cutting federal spending.

The two had a falling out midway through 2025 — culminating in Musk accusing Trump of not releasing files on Jeffrey Epstein because the president was mentioned in them. They appeared to put all of that behind them when they reunited at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service a few months later, and Trump and Musk have seemingly returned to being pals this year.

Trump told CNBC last week that he wrote Musk a congratulatory note on becoming the world’s first trillioaire recently.

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