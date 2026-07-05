Hunter Biden Calls Out Trump for Profiting While in Office: ‘For Six Years They’ve Asked: Where’s Hunter?’

Hunter Biden called out President Donald Trump on Sunday for profiting during his presidency — after attacking his overseas business interests.

“I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know @realDonaldTrump and family did,” Hunter began his social media post. “250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur.”

Hunter then listed off ways in which Trump raked in $2.2 billion during the first year of his second term — while Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric, as well as son-in-law Jared Kushner, also cleaned up.

I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know @realDonaldTrump and family did. 250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur. A $620 million Pentagon loan,… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 5, 2026

A $620 million Pentagon loan, the largest in the program’s history, to a company Don Jr.’s firm bought into three months before. An Air Force drone contract to a startup the princelings took public through a golf course company they own a piece of. The Army’s largest drone motor order ever, to a company where Don Jr. sits on the board and holds millions in stock. A $24 million Pentagon robotics contract to the company that employs Eric as Chief Strategy Advisor. A stake in the largest undeveloped tungsten deposit on earth, in Kazakhstan, backed by $1.6 billion in US government support. Jared’s fund seeded with $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince, now $6.2 billion, 99% of it foreign money from Gulf governments. Over $110 million in fees collected from the Saudis alone. He negotiates American foreign policy with the governments that pay him. $2.3 billion from crypto ventures their father regulates. More than a million people bought in and lost $2.3 billion. The money didn’t grow. It simply moved from the subjects pockets to the crown’s coffers. And the next one is already drafted. A proposed ATF rule that will allow guns to be shipped straight to your front door. The government’s own estimate is 3.3 million home gun deliveries a year. Don Jr. sits on the board of the online gun megastore built to cash in. He holds 300,000 shares. And that’s only the fraction they’ve allowed us to see. Not one subpoena served. Not one search executed. Why hide anything when you own the investigators?

“Me?” Hunter continued. “They searched a laptop for six years. Federal prosecutors. Grand juries. Subpoena power. Congressional hearings. They found nothing. I made about $200k a year selling paintings when my Dad was President, and they made my paintings part of an impeachment inquiry.”

“For six years they’ve asked Where’s Hunter? What about the laptop? Wrong questions,” Hunter wrote. “The right one is 250 years old. Does America belong to a family? They’ve given their answer. Long live the King.”

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