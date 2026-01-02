Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead on Thursday at a San Francisco hotel.

Paramedics were called to the Fairmont San Francisco hotel several hours after midnight on New Year’s Day on a report of a medical emergency, TMZ reported.

Inside, they found Victoria Jones, 34, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the San Francisco Medical Examiner.

Her cause of death has not been revealed, but the Daily Mail reported on Friday that there were no signs of foul play, drug use, or suicide.

Tommy Lee Jones, who won an Oscar in 1994 for his role as U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in The Fugitive, has not yet commented on his daughter’s death.

Victoria Jones appeared alongside her father in Men in Black II, and had bit roles in One Tree Hill and films like The Homesman and Sorry, Haters.