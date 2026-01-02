Trump Boasts About New ‘PERFECT HEALTH’ Report After WSJ Profile Raised Concerns About Aspirin, Sleep

President Donald Trump boasted that White House physicians had declared him in “PERFECT HEALTH” and claimed that he “ACED” a cognitive test a day after a Wall Street Journal interview about his age and bruising on his hands.

The president, who will celebrate his 80th birthday in June, took to Truth Social on Friday:

The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take. P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by “STUPID” or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE! President DJT

The post followed a wide-ranging interview with the Journal, published a day earlier, that ended up prompting further attention to his physical health. In the sit-down, Trump addressed visible bruises that have appeared on his hands, attributing them to his daily aspirin use – which his doctors have advised him to cut down in dosage.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “Does that make sense?”

His physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, also clarified details of recent testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, confirming Trump underwent a CT scan during a physical exam in October, rather than an MRI as had previously been suggested.

During the interview, Trump also discussed his aversion to sleeping and said that he found exercise “boring.”