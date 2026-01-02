Eric Adams Fumes at Andy Cohen’s ‘Sloppy Drunken Rant’ About Him on New Year’s Eve: ‘Seek Help’

Former New York City mayor Eric Adams delivered a blistering rebuke of Andy Cohen’s attack on him that aired live during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square.

As millions watched to ring in 2026, Cohen veered sharply into politics, using his shot-glass moment on CNN to unload on the outgoing mayor.

Adams responded hours later, fuming at the “sloppy drunken rant” and advising the host to “seek help” by joining Alcoholics Anonymous:

“Another sloppy drunken rant. If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him,” Adams wrote on X, continuing: “Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help. He was safe in Times Square because we did our job. Again. Seek help. AAA: Andy’s Alcohol Anonymous.”

He was safe in Times Square… https://t.co/ACAIkEKLkT — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 1, 2026

Cohen had been broadcasting alongside Anderson Cooper and actor BJ Novak when he pivoted from celebration to condemnation of the former mayor. Staring down the camera as midnight approached, he said: “I’d like to say, watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic, horrible-”

“I just want to say, I mean he got his pardons, he’s pardoned. Great, you got your pardons. Go off in the sunset,” Cohen continued. “We’ll, we’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you left us with. Go dance away. We’ll see you at all the parties.”

Cooper and Novak visibly tried to defuse the moment, with Novak quipping: “He can’t help himself.”

Undeterred, Cohen pressed on, mockingly praising Adams’ Office of Rodent Mitigation.

“I will say this,” he said. “I think he may have dented the rat population. I think he got rid of some of the rats, but isn’t that a metaphor of sorts? Let’s call it as it is, honestly. It is 2026, and there are less rats.”