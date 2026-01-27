Media Reporters Post Bari Weiss Comments in Real-Time at CBS Town Hall — Even as Gayle King Warns Against Leaking

That didn’t take long.

CBS star Gayle King warned colleagues about leaking to other media outlets during an internal CBS town hall on Tuesday. How do we know that? Because her comments were immediately leaked.

New York Times media reporter Ben Mullin posted about King calling out would-be leakers.

“I’ll be curious to see how long it takes for this to get out,” King said, according to Mullin. “‘Cause it’ll be somebody in this room.”

Mullin wasn’t the only reporter getting the dirt from the meeting spearheaded by new CBS News boss Bari Weiss, though.

While Weiss was telling staffers that their news does not appeal to most Americans and while King was chiding her coworkers, several media reporters were posting about the town hall as it was happening.

During Bari Weiss's employee town hall at CBS News today, Gayle King gave a passionate speech, rallying the troops and criticizing leakers: "I'll be curious to see how long it takes for this to get out. 'Cause it'll be somebody in this room." w/ @grynbaum — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 27, 2026

That includes CNN’s Brian Stelter, who shared Weiss’s full remarks on X.

“We are not producing a product that enough people want,” Weiss told staffers.

She also lamented that the American public does not trust her outlet or other mainstream outlets. That claim is supported by polling, with Gallup finding trust in the mainstream press is at an all-time low.

Here, in three posts, are the written remarks by Bari Weiss at today's CBS News town hall meeting. Part one of three: pic.twitter.com/sLxfVeFkVW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 27, 2026

Variety’s Brian Steinberg noted her prepared comments at the outset did not really constitute a leak because CBS sent them to several reporters.

it only took 30 minutes, because a transcript of the remarks was sent around to all reporters (not really a 'leak') https://t.co/SlxMDFrJb0 — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 27, 2026

Semafor media editor Maxwell Tani was among those who got his hands on her full remarks as well and shared them to X. But he also posted some of Weiss’s comments as the town hall was going down, including her telling reporters they need to “create the wave and then ride it.”

Weiss says the network needs a “singular editorial vision”: “We need to create the wave and then ride it.” — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 27, 2026

Puck senior correspondent Dylan Byers posted about the meeting as it was happening too. He said Weiss pointed to the outlet’s “waning audience as justification for change,” similar to Washington Post publisher Will Lewis.

Both Bari Weiss & Will Lewis cite waning audience as justification for change, which is fair… but, historically, changing a legacy news org requires buy-in from staff, which neither worked for. Diagnosing problem is easy. Solving problem requires not just vision but leadership — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 27, 2026

The Guardian’s Jeremy Barr added to what Mullin reported about King. Barr reported King referenced the heavy criticism Weiss and CBS have faced from other media pundits in recent months, after Weiss was named the new head of CBS News.

“I think we’ve all been walking around with gasoline on our pants. We’ve had a lot of incoming,” King said, according to Barr.

She made those comments a week after it was reported Weiss is looking to get rid of King and her $15 million salary.

Here's exactly what Gayle said: "I just want to say something about working at CBS. I think we've all been walking around with gasoline on our pants. We've had a lot of incoming. People come and pet me like a puppy and say, 'I'm so sorry that you're leaving CBS. I won't watch… https://t.co/nRGSxV54XA — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) January 27, 2026

Barr also reported the song “High Hopes” played at the beginning and end of the event; we’ll assume it was the Frank Sinatra version and not the Panic… at the Disco! version. (Or the Bruce Springsteen version.)

Zeteo News reporter Prem Thakker posted Weiss was asked about critics calling CBS a “right wing network” at one point. Weiss said people can look at their work and make up their own mind.

“I’m here to do one thing, not to be a mouthpiece for anybody,” she said. “It’s simply to be a mouthpiece for fairness and the pursuit of truth.”

In today's town hall, a staff member asked Bari Weiss about accusations CBS has become a right-wing outlet. "I would respond simply by saying, look at our coverage. Look at the coverage that CBS News has put out since I started. Look at the coverage of The Free Press," she said: pic.twitter.com/JdTYyufGu3 — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) January 27, 2026

And Weiss she seemed to have a bit of a sense of humor about King’s warning to leakers. NYT reporter Michael Grynbaum posted that she “wryly” responded, “I’m sure someone’s livestreaming it right now, Gayle.”

That was pretty much the case.

Bari Weiss responded, wryly: "I'm sure someone's livestreaming it right now, Gayle." https://t.co/8Imt2PRgTD — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 27, 2026

——

