MS NOW’s Ali Velshi got emotional on his show on Saturday following the announcement that he’ll be leaving the weekend show after six years to move into weeknights.

Velshi brought on the reporter taking his place, MS NOW senior political and national reporter Jacob Soboroff, and praised him while also growing a bit emotional while discussing his leaving a show with his literal name as the title.

“Now, as many of you have probably heard by now, I will be leaving this, my namesake weekend program in the next few months to host the eleventh hour on weeknights and to track the midterm cycle as MS NOW’s new chief data reporter. And while I am excited for this new chapter, I’m departing with a heavy heart, knowing that I am leaving a show that’s given me so much,” Velshi said, taking a beat as his voice grew unsteady for a moment.

He continued by bringing on Soboroff who admitted Velshi had made him emotional with his introduction.

“[This show’s] allowed me as a long-time reporter, to center the voices of everyday Americans. That work will continue because Jacob Soboroff will be taking over the show. I’ve known and worked with Jacob for years, and I could not ask for the show to be in better or steadier hands,” Velshi said.

He tried moving on to immigration with Soboroff, but Velshi’s replacement had to take a moment to praise and thank someone he described as a longtime “role model.”

Soboroff said:

I’m going to come back to that in a second Ali, but you made me emotional and I can’t just dive right into this. I want to say to you, that I am so profoundly grateful to you for not only that beautiful introduction but your friendship over my 11 years here, and us working together, we are not just buddies, but you are a role model for me. The connection that you have forged with the views of this broadcast and this network and just everybody who is in your orb, but I just had such an incredible time talking with you entire staff of this wonderful, wonderful, show yesterday is second to none. So I love you, I love this show, I love this network and I’m so excited.

“I’m glad I’m leaving it in your hands,” Velshi said.

As part of a recently-announced lineup shakeup, Velshi will be departing weekend duty and moving into the 11th hour in the evenings, which is currently hosted by Stephanie Ruhle. She will be moving into a weekday slot with a 9-11 a.m. show. Soboroff will be taking over Velshi’s weekend duties on Saturday and Sunday.

Velshi and Soboroff ended the segment by circling back to their history and their futures at the network.

“I love human beings and to have three hours on Saturdays and three hours on Sunday to spend time connecting with them is the — is the biggest blessing that I could ask for. And I mean that sincerely,” Soboroff said, calling it a “privilege and honor.”

“We’re looking forward to spending a lot more time with you, my friend,” Velshi said. “Thank you for your friendship and for your amazing reporting and, and for the job you’re about to do when you take over this show. Jacob Soboroff, MS NOW senior political national reporter and in just a few months, the new host of this time slot coming up.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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